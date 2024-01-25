Natural ice pops Pola Poles from Dragons' Den

A range of natural ice pops called Pola Poles was pitched to the dragons on Dragons’ Den this week.

Isaac Tambini headed into the Den in the latest episode, hoping for investment for his product.

He thinks he’s spotted a gap in the market for natural ice pops with his brand Pola Poles.

He tells the Dragons: “We have reinvented the childhood treat the ‘ice pole’ or ‘ice pop’ through sourcing the highest quality ingredients, working with local farms and adding no nasty stuff to our products.”

The company offers up a trio of products: Sorbet Pops, ‘Tipsies’ Cocktail Pops and No Added Sugar Pops

Speaking before the episode aired on TV, Isaac said: “Being in the Den was a completely surreal experience, I tried my best to remain calm by asking myself the question ‘investment or not, what can I really lose from this experience?”

Dragons’ Den’s latest series continues Thursday nights on BBC One at 8PM.

Entrepreneurs endure intense pressure in the Den, trying to captivate five of the nation’s top business experts: Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett.

Also in the latest episode, enthusiasts of the Stone Age present their educational workshops. A Guinness World Record holder aims to make the traditional art of henna widely accessible.

Finally, two friends are hopeful that their ethical jewellery line, needing a £250,000 investment for a share, will appeal to the Dragons’ tastes, banking on the idea that diamonds might just be a Dragon’s best friend.