Is Miles dating Vanessa on Dancing On Ice?

Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire has been partnered up with Vanessa Bauer for this year’s Dancing On Ice.

But despite rumours, the pair aren’t dating. Miles is newly single after a reported split from girlfriend Amélie Esquenet last year.

As for Vanessa, she is understood to be currently dating businessman Dan Underwood.

Miles and Vanessa are set to heat up the ice together with their professional partnership.

Speaking ahead of the first show, Miles said of being partnered with Vanessa: “I love it. I think it’s great. I think out of everyone, she’s probably the person I’ve wanted the most. I’ve always said, when I started this journey, I want someone who is disciplined and strict, and everyone’s been telling me that out of everyone, she’s quite hard on you and she’s got a certain way of getting things done.

Vanessa Bauer

“And I love it. I must admit, she’s got a beautiful smile and she’s super bubbly, but you can’t run around and have fun. You’ve got to get the work done. And I think that’s really good.

“And there’s a good mix. We’re having a good laugh. We’re testing each other’s boundaries and we’re getting the work done. So yeah, I’m really happy.”

He continued: “I feel like these sort of things, even with my coach before Vanessa, it’s very much an art and a sport. Being tactile with someone who is new and dancing with them, you’re learning. It doesn’t feel weird. It’s like, “Okay, you’ve got to put your hand on my waist here. You’ve got to do this.”

“There’s structure to the movement. Before we went on the ice the first day we met we did some little off-ice work and we did the Dirty Dancing lift! We did it really quickly and really well. Vanessa looked at me and went, “Oh, okay, you’re quite strong.” And then we did a few things and then she was like, “Oh, my god. This is really, really good. We’re going to do this on the ice.”

“In my head when we’re doing that, I’m thinking, “Okay, I don’t want to injure myself and I don’t want to injure Vanessa.” Being tactile with someone in this sport, it’s also you’re kind of thinking about safety as well.”

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.