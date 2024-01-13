The brand new series of Gladiators has arrived on BBC One, marking a comeback for the iconic TV show.

The reboot features 16 exceptional Gladiators, who will engage in an array of new challenges, as well as time-honoured games, pitting their skills against a courageous group of contenders.

This ultimate display of strength and agility marks the return of this iconic sports entertainment gameshow to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, now airing Saturday nights.

Meet the Gladiators

Fury

Professional Exeter Chiefs Rugby Player Jodie Ounsley is Fury.

A former England Women’s Rugby Seven’s player, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu British Champion and five times World Coal Carrying champion, she won the title of Deaf Sports Personality of The Year in 2020. Jodie has Gladiators in her blood, her father was a contender on the show in 2008, and she has been training to outdo him ever since.

Fury said: “Watching Gladiators growing up I was always in awe of their strength and power and now I am one! I hope contenders are ready to feel the Fury.”

Steel

UK CrossFit star Zack George is Steel.

Zack won the title of the UK’s Fittest Man in 2020, and also ranked number 26 out of a whopping 126,461 on the global CrossFit leader board.

Steel said: “I was inspired by the Gladiators as a child, but never imagined I’d be physically fit enough to be considered a ‘superhuman’! I hope a new generation of fans will look up to me as their new strong, unbreakable hero, Steel.”

Giant

Former firefighter turned bodybuilder Jamie Christian Johal is Giant.

Standing at 6ft 5inches he made history by becoming one of the all-time tallest bodybuilders.

Giant said: “I feel like everything in life has lead me here. I’m honoured to be part of this iconic show that I watched as a child. I’ll be bringing my GIANT stature and personality so contenders better come prepared!”

Fire

Former Team GB Sprinter and Olympic Bobsledder Montell Douglas is Fire.

Montell held the British woman’s record for fastest 100m sprint at 11.05 seconds, smashing the previous record which had stood unbeaten for 27 years. In January 2022, Montell made sporting history to become the first female UK athlete to compete at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Fire said: “I’m so pleased I’ve been asked to be Fire! Being a gladiator has been a secret lifelong dream of mine. As a strong and powerful woman, I’m living proof that you can achieve your dreams, no matter what age or background, if you believe and keep pushing. I’m ready to light up the competition!”

Legend

Former international athlete, Matt Morsia is Legend.

The former Championship bronze medal winning long and triple jumper, and silver medal winning powerlifter, loved the ‘showmanship’ of competing. After retiring from international competitions, he continued performing to a huge audience becoming highly successful fitness influencer and professional YouTuber.

Legend said: “I’ve been training like a beast for the show but realistically I didn’t need to. I could’ve spent the last two months eating doughnuts and playing Dungeons & Dragons and I’d still be better than everyone else. I’m called Legend for a reason! I can only apologise for the irreparable damage I’m about to do to the contenders. Actually, that’s a lie, I’m not sorry at all. I’m actively looking forward to it”

Nitro

Team GB sprinter, Harry Aikines Aryeetey is Nitro.

Commonwealth and World gold medallist sprinter, Harry has competed at the highest level in the UK since his youth. After becoming the first athlete to win gold medals at both 100 and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships, he won 2005 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year age 17.

Nitro said: “Becoming a Gladiator is another great achievement! A childhood dream come true! You never know what is coming in life, each day is there to be enjoyed and savouring all opportunities is a must! It literally gives me energy and strength! I can’t wait to be in the arena and bring Nitro to Gladiators!”

Diamond

6ft Bodybuilder, Livi Sheldon is Diamond.

After graduating with a degree in Sports Science, she took up bodybuilding, becoming a British Finalist ‘England Toned Figure’.

Diamond said: “When I was growing up I used to get picked on for being taller than everyone else. Now I get to show everyone that being unique is your superpower. I can’t wait to get into the arena and take on the contenders as Diamond.”

Sabre

Gym owner Sheli McCoy is Sabre.

She has competed in 5 British Weightlifting Championships events and numerous CrossFit championships all over the world and has simultaneously been Scottish champion in both sports.

Sabre said: “I truly hope Sabre will inspire and empower the younger generation of strong capable females just as the Gladiators I once watched inspired me to be a confident athletic women. It is Sabre’s time to shine – here come the powerful girls!”

Apollo

Rugby player turned NFL star Alex Gray is Apollo.

He started his career playing rugby under 16s and moved onto the Premiership and then England 7s team. He captained English Rugby teams for 16’s, 18’s and 20’s. He was scouted to go to NFL for his skillset, making him the first British rugby player to transfer over to the NFL.

Apollo said: “Gladiator ready?? You better believe I am!! After playing Rugby and in the NFL, the opportunity to inspire as Apollo is a dream come true. I plan on leading from the front and never giving up”

Dynamite

Elite CrossFit athlete Emily Steel is Dynamite

Recently competing internationally at one of the largest fitness festivals in the world, Emily became an under 23’s weightlifting British record holder.

Dynamite said: “I’m too young to remember the original Gladiators, but my parents loved it and suggested I try out. Dynamite really does represent who I am and I’m excited to showcase what I can do in the games”

Athena

Team GB powerlifter Karenjeet Kaur Bains is Athena.

She is a winner of 3 Gold and 2 Silver Commonwealth Powerlifting medals, the five time All England Powerlifting Champion and five time British Powerlifting Champion.

Athena said: “I represent all those from diverse and minority backgrounds, especially women, that have ever been denied the opportunity to pursue their dreams in sport. I hope I can be a role model and show the levels a female can achieve, if she is given the opportunity to follow her passion and given the wings to fly!”

Comet

Former elite gymnast Ella-Mae Rayner is Comet.

She made the move into semi-professional in Diving before starting her degree in Sport Science. At university she successfully coached and competed in University Cheerleading Championships

Comet said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be Comet. I loved watching Gladiators growing up. I specifically remember Jet, she was an icon for me as a child and one of the reasons I become a gymnast. I can’t believe I will be following in her footsteps. It really is a dream come true.”

Bionic

6ft 6in Bodybuilder Matty Campbell is Bionic.

As a child he used to sprint and play football, reaching Academy Level. He had hoped to become a Pro until he was involved in a car crash, it was his rehabilitation that led him to finding the gym.

Bionic said: “Never in a million years did I expect to get the call to be a Gladiator, it’s a feeling that’ll never sink in. I’m just a normal lad from Teesside! All the training and hard work has finally paid off for me, I can’t wait to get started!”

Electro

Sports model, fitness coach and hybrid athlete Jade Packer is Electro.

She started her journey as a sprinter. Her speed and abilities led to her being ranked amongst the Top 10 Fastest Runners in the UK aged 12 for 150m and she went onto to race for titles at various championships over the 100m and 200 m.

Electro said: “I hope Electro can spark an unstoppable pursuit for a new generation of athletes. I’m ready to light up the arena with a different kind of energy.”

Phantom

Team GB Bobsleigh team’s Toby Olubi is Phantom.

He competed in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. In the same season, he and his team broke the world record for the fastest ever bobsleigh at 97 mph. They also made history by bringing home Great Britain’s first-ever gold medal in the 2018 Whistler World Cup.

Phantom said: “This is a dream come true for me. I’m a 90’s kid so the Gladiators of past were my version of real life superheroes. Now I’ve got the chance to don the big “G” and be an inspirational figure myself.”

Viper

Bodybuilder and fitness model is Quang Luong is Viper.

For the past 15 years, he has dedicated his life to fitness, spending each day perfecting the art of bodybuilding. But it’s his precision and silent but fast reactions, that led to the name Viper.

Viper said: “I was born to be a Gladiator. I am strong, powerful and just like a Viper I can attack with speed.”

Gladiators begins on Saturday at 5:50PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

