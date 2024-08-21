Deal or No Deal returns with new Celebrity specials

Stephen Mulhern is back in action, taking the reins once again for the highly anticipated return of Deal or No Deal.

Back on TV this autumn, a fresh batch of contestants is gearing up to face off against the infamous Banker, all hoping to walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

As ever, the show promises intense moments as players open those iconic red boxes.

Deal Or No Deal: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Stephen Mulhern.

But the Banker will be lurking in the background, ready to unnerve, entice, and outwit anyone who dares to challenge him.

The tension in the studio is set to skyrocket as we watch to see who can outsmart the Banker and come out on top.

In addition to the main series, fans can look forward to four special celebrity editions, including a must-see I’m A Celebrity special airing this autumn.

The 2023 launch of Deal or No Deal on ITV1 and ITVX was a massive success, drawing in nearly 14 million viewers across all platforms.

Since its debut in the Netherlands back in 2002, Deal or No Deal has become a global sensation, commissioned in over 80 countries with more than 350 productions.

Who will take home the big prize this time around and who will join the 1p club?