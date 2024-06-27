Channel 5 has announced an exciting new drama series called The Au Pair.

The show delves into the complexities of family, trust, and hidden truths, all set against the beautiful backdrop of the British countryside.

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Sir David Suchet, Sally Bretton, Kenny Doughty, and Ludmilla Makowski, who is making her British television debut.

The Au Pair follows Zoe Dalton, played by Sally Bretton. Zoe seems to have the perfect life with her successful husband Chris, portrayed by Kenny Doughty, and her two adorable stepchildren, Amber and Noah.

She runs a thriving tailoring business and lives in a gorgeous countryside home.

However, everything is not as perfect as it seems.

Zoe faces marital issues and added pressure when her diabetic father, George, played by David Suchet, moves in next door.

To cope, she reluctantly hires an au pair, Sandrine, a beguiling young French woman played by Ludmilla Makowski.

Sandrine’s arrival triggers an unsettling shift in the household, hinting at hidden agendas and long-concealed truths.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Channel 5, commented: “This is a truly international collaboration and we’re delighted to be working with Pernel Media for the first time on this gripping new drama. We can’t wait to see this amazing cast bring this thrilling story to life!”