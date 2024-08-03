Date My Nan: Grandparents get their chance at love on TV

Advertisements

TV dating shows are getting a silver twist.

A new series, provisionally Date My Nan, will spotlight mature romantics stepping out on dates with potential partners.

Inspired by My Mum, Your Dad, this show aims to capture the hearts of an older generation.

According to The Sun, casting agents are on the lookout for a loved one – be it a grandchild, friend, or neighbour – to assist the senior daters.

A TV insider revealed: “The dates and potential love matches are brilliant, but they’re just part of Date My Nan.”

Producers are banking on the gentle, emotional moments of the older daters preparing with their loved ones to deliver heartwarming content.

Production is already underway by MultiStory Media, with Date My Nan as its working title

My Mum, Your Dad – which will be back on ITV soon for a second series – featured single parents over 40 set up by their children.

Hosted by Davina McCall, the show was a hit and even snagged a Bafta nomination after airing last September.