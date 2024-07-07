Damien Molony and Zoe Wanamaker to star in new Bergerac series

Advertisements

Casting has been announced for the re-imagined series of Bergerac, with Damien Molony stepping into the lead role of Jim Bergerac.

Based on the original series created by Robert Banks Stewart, which starred John Nettles, the modern re-imagining will bring a contemporary twist to the classic detective drama.

Damien, known for roles in The Split and Brassic, is will take on the iconic character.

Joining Damien is Zoe Wanamaker as Jim’s mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford, a twist from the original series. Philip Glenister will play Arthur Wakefield.

Other cast members include Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton, Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier, Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal, and Celine Arden as Kara.

“I’m incredibly excited to be stepping into the role of Jim Bergerac,” said Damien. “John Nettles has left an incredible legacy with big shoes to fill, and I hope I can bring a fresh new take on this iconic character.”

The series, airing on U&DRAMA and streaming on U in 2025, is written by Toby Whithouse and a talented team including Brian Fillis, Catherine Tregenna, and Polly Buckle.

Unlike the original, the new series will feature a single character-led murder mystery spanning all six episodes.

Viewers will meet Jim Bergerac as a broken man, grappling with grief and alcoholism following his wife’s recent death.

His mother-in-law, Charlie, worries Jim isn’t prioritising his daughter Kim.

When a woman from a wealthy Jersey family is murdered, Jim must overcome his personal struggles to become the formidable investigator he once was.

With a troublesome convict from his past resurfacing, Bergerac must use his sharp investigative instincts and past successes to solve the case.