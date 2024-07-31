Get ready to laugh out loud with the new BBC comedy Daddy Issues, starring Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey.

Daddy Issues will be released on 15 August 2024 on BBC iPlayer and also air on BBC Three.

The first trailer has just dropped, giving us a glimpse into this hilarious and heartwarming series.

Aimee plays Gemma, a fun-loving 24-year-old who finds herself unexpectedly pregnant after a random fling.

With no other options, she turns to her bumbling father, Malcolm, played by David Morrissey.

Malcolm is a hot mess after his wife left him, taking their savings to ‘Eat Pray Love’ around the world.

He’s clueless about basic household tasks and shares a grimy flat with fellow divorcee Derek, played by David Fynn.

Things take a turn when Gemma’s flatmate moves out, leaving her in financial trouble and lonely.

In a moment of desperation, she asks Malcolm to move in with her. What could possibly go wrong?

Daddy Issues promises plenty of laughs with dating disasters, failed romances, toxic friendships, and messy family dynamics.