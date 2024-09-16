BBC confirms second series of comedy Daddy Issues

The BBC has announced that the hit show Daddy Issues is coming back for a second series, following a hugely successful debut on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Starring Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey, the comedy has quickly become a fan favourite, marking the biggest comedy launch for BBC Three since 2022.

Set in Stockport, the show takes a humorous yet heartfelt look at the ups and downs of family life, touching on everything from dating disasters to parenting struggles.

Malcolm (David Morrissey) and Gemma (Aimee Lou Wood) in Daddy Issues. Credit: BBC/James Stack

The first series introduced us to Gemma, played by Aimee, who finds herself unexpectedly pregnant after a one-night stand. With her sister Catherine in prison and her mum Davina off globetrotting, Gemma turns to her well-meaning but clueless dad Malcolm, portrayed by David, for support.

The series finale left us on a cliffhanger, with Gemma giving birth in a salon surrounded by her friends, while Malcolm scrambled to get to the hospital in time.

Aimee Lou Wood said: “Daddy Issues is the most fun I’ve ever had on a job, and I can’t wait to do it again! I’m so excited to see what Danielle has cooking for Malcolm, Gemma, Sadie and the gang. I just know it’s going to be hilarious and heart-melting.”

David Morrissey added: “I’m delighted to be doing another series of Daddy Issues. Working with Aimee was a dream, and Danielle’s writing is so funny and heartwarming! Can’t wait!”

Danielle Ward, the writer behind the show, joked about finding out about the renewal: “A second series? And I’ve found out by reading this press release? Unbelievable. I’m thrilled to be writing for Aimee and David (and the rest of this fabulous cast) again. I love the Moscrips and can’t wait to crack on with their continuing adventures.”

Jon Petrie, BBC Comedy’s Director, commented: “We’re delighted to play midwife to a second series of Daddy Issues.

“Danielle Ward’s razor-sharp scripts and the dream pairing of Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey have struck a chord with viewers, and we can’t wait to see Gemma and Malcolm take the first steps on their parenting and grand-parenting journey.”

Series one is streaming now on BBC iPlayer.