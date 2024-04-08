Christine Tremarco joins cast of Emmerdale

Acclaimed actress Christine Tremarco has joined the cast of ITV’s Emmerdale and is due to make her debut on screen later this month.

Christine will be playing the character of Rose, who is known to Kim Tate’s husband, Will, played by Dean Andrews.

Bolshy and boisterous, Rose has recently been living in Benidorm and her arrival is sure to cause a stir when Will fails to mention her to Kim, played by Claire King.

Christine has a wealth of television credits to her name including The Responder, Safe House and Casualty.

Reflecting on her new role, Christine Tremarco said: “I am thrilled to be joining Emmerdale! To be working with such a wonderful cast and crew along with the brilliant writing and production team is an absolute joy! Rose is so much fun to play. She is free spirited, boisterous and totally mischievous with a steely edge and a big heart.”

Producer Laura Shaw added: “We are massively delighted to welcome Christine Tremarco to the Emmerdale Family. Christine brings a wealth of experience and talent and playing the character of Rose, a true free spirit with an exuberant outlook on life, she certainly promises to cause a real storm for some of our villagers.”

Emmerdale airs weekday nights at 7.30pm on ITV and STV with episodes available for streaming on ITVX and STVPlayer