Taskmaster is back for 2024 with a brand new series coming to Channel 4 – here’s all you need to know.

The series will once again see creator Alex Horne back alongside Greg Davies as the incomparable and all-powerful Taskmaster.

It’ll be the 17th series to air overall with a brand new line up of celebrity contestants competing for the title.

When does Taskmaster start on TV?

The new series of Taskmaster begins on Channel 4 on Thursday, 28 March at 9PM.

Episodes for the ten-part series will air weekly on TV or online via All 4.

Meanwhile you can currently catch up on past series and specials online via All 4 here.

Meet the series 17 line up!

Those on the line up are Joanne McNally, John Robins, Nick Mohammed, Sophie Willan and Steve Pemberton.

The formidable five are hoping to pass the Taskmaster’s muster with their attempts to hunt for patatas, hoopla a gorilla and hug a special friend.

Across ten episodes, Greg will, as is his wont, rely on his efficient assistant, Little Alex Horne, to be timing, noting, recording, measuring and nodding along to all the Task activities not only at the Taskmaster House, but also by picturesque rivers and on big fields patrolled by aggressive flatulent wild horses.

Taskmaster originally debuted in 2015 on Dave before moving to Channel 4 from series 10 in 2020.

Alongside the main series there have also been one-off New Year’s specials and Champion of Champions shows.

It was recently announced that Channel 4 had renewed the show for a further six series over the next three years.