Channel 4 drops thrilling trailer for Suspect series two

Channel 4 has just unveiled the trailer for the much-anticipated second series of its smash hit drama, Suspect.

This eight-part drama, brought to us by Eagle Eye Drama, is set to air on Channel 4 in the UK this summer, both for streaming and live viewing.

For our friends in the US and Canada, you can catch it on BritBox International this autumn.

The new season picks up right where the first one left off.

Dr Susannah Newman, played by Anne-Marie Duff, remains on a relentless quest to uncover the truth about her daughter’s tragic death.

This time, a chilling new twist awaits.

A mysterious client, Jon, portrayed by Dominic Cooper, makes a disturbing confession under hypnosis.

This revelation propels Susannah into a dangerous mission to save a life in a way she couldn’t with her own daughter.

The cast for the second series also includes Ben Miller as Detective Superintendent Richard Groves, Tamsin Greig as Natasha Groves, Vinette Robinson as Louisa McAdams, Eddie Marsan as Alistair Underwood, Celine Buckens as Sapphire, Nicholas Pinnock as Joseph Buckley, and Gina McKee as Kate.