Channel 4 is bringing a fresh dose of drama to our screens with its latest commission, Summerwater.

Advertisements

This six-part series is based on the Sunday Times Top Ten novel by Sarah Moss and promises to be a gripping watch.

Adapted by the talented John Donnelly, known for his work on Utopia and The Pass, the show will be directed by Robert McKillop, the creative force behind The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies.

Set in a secluded Scottish holiday cabin park, Summerwater takes place over one dreary summer’s day.

The story unravels the complex and often tense relationships between holidaymakers, culminating in a dramatic climax.

As the rain pours down, the series weaves together the lives of several families, each grappling with their own conflicts, dilemmas, and fleeting moments of beauty.

Expect a mix of unspoken tension, wry humour, and a sharp look at human nature across generations.

John Donnelly, Screenwriter, said: “Sarah Moss writes with perception, compassion and wit about sex, love, and the dark impulses of the human heart. She is one of our most brilliant chroniclers of modern life.

“In Summerwater, Sarah has found the perfect environment to explore our secrets and desires – a rain-drenched holiday park in Scotland. Summerwater is at once an atmospheric mystery, a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of identity and an existential thriller.

“I am delighted to be working with the brilliant team at Freedom Scripted to adapt Sarah’s wonderful novel for a broadcaster with such a pedigree for bold, ambitious drama.”

Casting and transmission details will be announced in due course.