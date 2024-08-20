Channel 4 has announced a fresh new comedy series that’s sure to turn heads.

Make That Movie, a six-part scripted comedy, is the brainchild of Sam Campbell, the 2022 Edinburgh Comedy Award winner best known for his stint on Taskmaster.

Directed by Joe Pelling, known for his work on Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, this series promises a unique blend of chaos and creativity.

Make That Movie follows the adventures of a hotshot director, played by Sam himself, as he travels across the UK in search of everyday people with big ideas for feature films.

The twist? Sam and his crew have only three days to turn those ideas into a full-fledged movie.

Joining Sam on this wild ride are Lara Ricote as runner Jess, Aaron Chen as intimacy coordinator Sebastian, Helen Bauer as sound engineer Pat, and David Hargreaves as cinematographer Winnie.

This quirky crew is set to bring both laughs and tension as they scramble to beat the clock.

Sam Campbell describes the show as “a bit like one of those shows where they fix up someone’s garden, but this is about something people genuinely care about – movie magic.”

Charlie Perkins, Channel 4’s Head of Comedy, couldn’t be more excited.

She said: “Sam epitomises the colour, creativity and innovation that Channel 4 comedy stands for. He has an undeniable, completely unique and enormous comedy brain and is generous and tenacious in his artistry – the perfect figurehead for this new-era comedy gang-show. This is going to be fun.”

While we eagerly await further casting announcements and transmission details, one thing’s for sure – Make That Movie is shaping up to be a must-watch.