Celebrity Wheel of Fortune comes to ITV1

BAFTA award winner Graham Norton hosts the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune where contestants spin to win.

In the seventh show of the series it’s the celebrities turn to have a go at spinning the iconic wheel, but this time for a chance to win money for their chosen charity.

Celebrities taking part in this show are TV presenter AJ Odudu, fashion expert, cook and DJ Gok Wan and singer and TV presenter Charlotte Church.

The epic game show will once again be centred around a giant carnival wheel as the celebrities spin to win cash for their chosen charity.

In this thrilling game of skill and luck, the turn of the wheel secures a cash value before they pick a letter to help them solve the puzzle. For every correct letter they reveal in the puzzle they win multiples of that amount. The pressure is on as they could lose what they just won at a spin of a wheel which contains ‘bankrupts’ and ‘lose a turn’.

Everything is up for grabs but only one celebrity will get the chance to add big money to their charity cash pot.

Wheel of Fortune continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX. Find out how to apply here.