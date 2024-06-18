Celebrity Big Brother make £250,000 offer to sign huge TV star

Celebrity Big Brother bosses are lining up the first celebrities for the show’s next series.

ITV revived Celebrity Big Brother in February, featuring Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne as star housemates, with reality TV star David Potts emerging as the winner.

A second series of the reboot was quickly confirmed, and now the first rumours are starting about who could be in the house.

Eamonn Holmes, the beloved TV presenter, is reportedly one of those being wooed by Celebrity Big Brother bosses with a tantalising offer of £250,000.

The telly veteran is at the top of the ITV show’s wish list for the upcoming series following his split from wife Ruth Langsford.

In the past, Eamonn has turned down offers to join the reality TV series, stating in 2018: “I don’t need the money.”

However, could he change his mind?

A source revealed to The Sun: “Celebrity Big Brother bookers are drawing up a wish list of contestants and Eamonn is on it. They would love for him to take part as he’d be such a popular housemate.”

Responding to the rumours, Eamonn told GBNews: “It was news to me reading it this morning.”

The new series of Celebrity Big Brother is expected in 2025, following a new season of Big Brother this autumn.