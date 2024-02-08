Casualty announces new cast members

Sammy T Dobson, Manpreet Bachu and Jamie Glover are to join the cast of BBC One’s Casualty.

Jamie Glover (The Crown, Waterloo Road). Jamie will play Holby’s newest Clinical Lead, Patrick Onley, while Sammy T Dobson (I, Daniel Blake, Meet the Richardsons) and Manpreet Bachu ( Killing Eve, Masters of the Sir, DI Ray) join as Junior Doctors, Nicole Piper and Tariq Hussein.

Nicole Piper, played by Sammy, embodies the spirit of determination against all odds.

Coming from a working-class background, Nicole’s journey to medical school was fraught with financial hurdles, but her relentless spirit and vibrant personality have finally led her to the cusp of realising her dreams in medicine.

Sammy T Dobson said: “Joining Casualty has felt like a dream. To become a piece of such a well-regarded part of BBC history is incredible but to get there and find everyone to be so genuinely lovely, welcoming and committed to making the best show possible is just wonderful.”

Manpreet’s character, Tariq Hussein, brings a mix of charm and ambition to the table.

Having spent years in Australia, Tariq returns to the UK with a determination to excel in the NHS, all while navigating the complexities of his relationship with his cousin, Rash Masum, another resident doctor at Holby.

Manpreet Bachu said: “Joining BBC Casualty is both an honour and an absolute privilege. I’m thrilled to be a part of such an iconic show, the warm welcome and love from everyone has made this experience truly amazing. I can’t wait for the fans to witness Tariq’s unique journey unfold.”

Jamie Glover’s character, Patrick Onley, is a seasoned trauma surgeon turned ED Consultant with a knack for navigating the challenges of the medical profession with charisma and efficiency.

Despite his long tenure with the NHS, Patrick’s approach to the constraints of the healthcare system is pragmatic, focusing on the need to maintain professionalism and dedication to patient care above all.

Jamie Glover said: “Having been a fan of the show since its very first inception (yep, I’m that old) it is a real honour to be joining the incredible team at Casualty. I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be working with such a dedicated, skilful group of people who care so passionately about the minutiae of each episode as well as the show’s wider impact .

“Casualty is quite rightly considered a national treasure. And it is a privilege to board the bus for a part of its journey.”

The audience can look forward to the debuts of Sammy and Tariq in February and March, with Jamie joining the cast from March.

New episodes of Casualty premiere from 6am on BBC iPlayer on Saturdays, ahead of broadcast on BBC One that night.