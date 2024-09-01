Meet the cast of Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends

Badly behaved boyfriends, cheaters, and DM-sliders, beware: Olivia Attwood is coming for you!

In ITV2’s brand-new explosive reality format, eight unsuspecting bad boyfriends are flown to a Greek island, thinking they’re filming a show about manhood and bromance.

But surprise! Olivia crashes the party to reveal their wild days are on hold.

The true mission? To whip them into shape as better boyfriends, all thanks to their long-suffering girlfriends who arrive with plenty of drama in tow.

From serial cheaters to lazy lovers, commitment-phobes, and full-on man-children, Olivia’s task is no easy feat.

Anya and Bayley

28-year-old Anya and 28-year-old Bayley are from Surrey.

Instagram usernames: @anyaacarter & @bayley_mummery

Anya, a salon owner, was done with Bayley’s antics. She put him on the show hoping he’d change his ways.

Bayley says he was shocked when he realised what the show was really about. He admits he wasn’t always truthful, which affected Anya’s trust in him. But now, they’re trying to move forward.

Bayley reckons the audience can expect ups and downs, and some terrible chat-up lines he’d rather forget.

Carly and Tom J

23-year-old Carly is form Rotherham and 25-year-old Tom J is from Barnsley.

Instagram usernames: @carlyacton_ & @tomjames05

Carly, a content creator, decided to put Tom forward because their relationship felt stagnant. Tom wasn’t opening up, but after going on the show, things changed.

Carly says the show helped them push past their boundaries. Tom admits he’s become better at talking about his feelings.

Ryan and Sapphia

28-year-old Ryan and 30-year-old Sapphia are from London.

Instagram usernames: @sapphiacousins & @youngsoulmusic

Sapphia put her fiancé Ryan, a financial recruiter, on the show to sort things out before they tie the knot. Ryan admits he didn’t think he had any issues but quickly realised there was work to be done.

Sapphia describes Ryan as a massive flirt and says their relationship had started getting toxic. She hopes the experience will help him realise what he’s got to lose.

Lana and Tom T

23-year-old Lana and 25-year-old Tom T are from Bromley.

Instagram usernames: @lanacollinss & @tomtaylorr27

Lana signed Tom up because she was fed up with his laziness around the house. Tom, a roofer, is described by Lana as her best friend but she felt like his mum, always picking up after him.

Tom admits he was shocked when he found out the true premise of the show but says it was a chance to improve himself and make his loved ones proud.

Ruben and Liily

27-year-old Ruben and 26-year-old Liily live together in Dublin.

Instagram usernames: @rubennene & @d_latiina

Liily put her boyfriend Ruben, a car salesman, on the show to address his flirty nature. But what really came out was their need for better communication.

Liily says she thought Ruben needed attention from other women, while Ruben admits the experience highlighted issues he didn’t even know existed.

Jordi and Sam

28-year-old Jordi and 31-year-old Sam are from Manchester.

Instagram usernames: @jordileigh_x & @samchaloner

Jordi, a gym brand owner, put her boyfriend Sam, a roofer, on the show as a last resort. They knew they wanted to be together but had unresolved issues that needed sorting.

Sam admits he wasn’t keen on opening up but says being pushed to talk about his feelings was the best thing for him and their relationship.

Viktor and Maria

27-year-old Viktor and 23-year-old Maria live in Essex.

Instagram usernames: @riaandviktor

Maria, an influencer marketing manager, put Viktor, a music teacher, on the show because she was tired of waiting for a proper engagement after he gave her a promise ring four years ago.

Maria describes their relationship as good but says Viktor needed a push to realise how serious marriage is. Viktor was surprised by the true purpose of the show but appreciated the chance to work on their relationship.

Anna and Eli

24-year-old Anna and 43-year-old Eli are from Leeds.

Instagram usernames: @anna_archer & @eli_kingsbridge

Anna put her boyfriend Eli, a CEO of a supercar dealership, on the show because he often said the wrong things and hurt her confidence.

Eli admits he didn’t see the twist coming when Olivia walked in and revealed the true purpose of the show. He’s now more open to discussing their issues and hopes viewers will be surprised by what they see.

Over 11 episodes, these lads will face challenges designed to rectify their ways and compete to become the most improved boyfriend.

Expect tough love, humour, and plenty of unexpected revelations along the way.

Will the couples get back on track with Olivia’s help? And what will happen when the spotlight turns on the girlfriends?

With eliminations throughout the series, the least improved boyfriends will be sent packing, until one lucky lad is crowned the most improved boyfriend. But he’ll have a huge decision to make…

Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends airs on ITV2 with all episodes available on ITVX.