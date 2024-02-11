Call The Midwife (Series 13, Episode 6)
As summer draws to a close in Poplar, the pupil midwives are preparing to sit their final exams and viva.
Joyce is a methodical planner and can keep calm under fire, but Rosalind is becoming more and more anxious.
When two little boys are found abandoned in the local church, triggering a nationwide hunt for their mother, Cyril, as child welfare officer, is faced with his toughest challenge to date.
Matthew’s financial woes come to a head when he is summoned to a board meeting with his mother about the state of the business. Following a number of unwise business decisions and investments that almost bring the company to its knees, it’s time Matthew finally comes clean with Trixie.
Elsewhere, Dr Turner is alarmed by local moneylender and matriarch Gladys Bell’s swollen ascetic abdomen, and promptly refers her to St Cuthbert’s.
Episode cast list
- Zephryn Taitte plays Cyril Robinson
- Helen George plays Nurse Trixie Aylward
- Olly Rix plays Matthew Aylward
- Renee Bailey plays Pupil Midwife Joyce Highland
- Natalie Quarry plays Pupil Midwife Rosalind Clifford
- Stephen McGann plays Dr Patrick Turner
- Anna Francolini plays Gladys Bell
Call The Midwife airs on BBC One on Sunday, 11 February 2024 at 8:00PM.
The episode is the sixth from the show’s thirteenth series.
