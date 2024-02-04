Call The Midwife (Series 13, Episode 5)
It’s the summer of 1969, and there’s a buzz of excitement as Violet gets ready for the first-ever beach outing – a significant event since she took on the role of mayor.
Even with the dreadful weather at the beach, spirits are high. However, the mood shifts suddenly when Lindy starts her labour. Nurse Crane and Miss Higgins quickly take Lindy back to the maternity home. The birth goes smoothly, but Lindy and her partner, Melvin, are left reeling from an unexpected diagnosis.
In the meantime, after a serious situation involving May at the beach, Dr Turner and Shelagh are taken aback when May’s future with them becomes uncertain.
Episode cast list
- April Rae Hoang plays May Tang
- Linda Bassett plays Nurse Phyllis Crane
- Georgie Glen plays Miss Millicent Higgins
- Lydia Fleming plays Lindy Webster
- Tom Anson plays Melvin Jones
Call The Midwife airs on BBC One on Sunday, 4 February 2024 at 8:00PM.
The episode is the fifth from the show’s thirteenth series.
