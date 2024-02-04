Call The Midwife (Series 13, Episode 5)

It’s the summer of 1969, and there’s a buzz of excitement as Violet gets ready for the first-ever beach outing – a significant event since she took on the role of mayor.

Advertisements

Even with the dreadful weather at the beach, spirits are high. However, the mood shifts suddenly when Lindy starts her labour. Nurse Crane and Miss Higgins quickly take Lindy back to the maternity home. The birth goes smoothly, but Lindy and her partner, Melvin, are left reeling from an unexpected diagnosis.

In the meantime, after a serious situation involving May at the beach, Dr Turner and Shelagh are taken aback when May’s future with them becomes uncertain.

Episode cast list

April Rae Hoang plays May Tang

Linda Bassett plays Nurse Phyllis Crane

Georgie Glen plays Miss Millicent Higgins

Lydia Fleming plays Lindy Webster

Tom Anson plays Melvin Jones

Call The Midwife airs on BBC One on Sunday, 4 February 2024 at 8:00PM.

The episode is the fifth from the show’s thirteenth series.