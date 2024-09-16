Bridgerton season 4 begins filming with new stars

Netflix and Shondaland have officially started production on the fourth season of the beloved series Bridgerton, with plenty of exciting changes in store.

This season, the spotlight will shift to Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, as he embarks on a quest to find the mysterious Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek, portrayed by newcomer Yerin Ha.

After watching his brothers settle down, Benedict is finally stepping into his own love story, promising more drama and swoon-worthy moments.

Bridgerton. Yerin Ha of Bridgerton. Cr. Gavin Bond/Netflix © 2024

Meet the new cast members

Season 4 welcomes several new faces to the Bridgerton world.

Katie Leung, best known as Cho Chang from the Harry Potter films, joins as Lady Araminta Gun. Twice married and twice widowed, Lady Araminta is determined to see at least one of her two daughters married off this season. Sharp, blunt, and always striving to maintain her social standing, Araminta is set to stir things up in the Ton.

Michelle Mao takes on the role of Rosamund Li, Araminta’s beautiful but vain eldest daughter. With her sights firmly set on Benedict Bridgerton, Rosamund is determined to secure a match, no matter the cost.

Bridgerton. Luke Thompson of Bridgerton. Cr. Gavin Bond/Netflix © 2024

Isabella Wei joins as Posy Li, Rosamund’s kinder but often overlooked younger sister. Posy is also debuting this season but frequently finds herself overshadowed by her mother’s focus on Rosamund. Isabella, who gained recognition for her role in Netflix’s 1899, will portray Posy as she navigates the challenges of her debut with her friendly but sometimes awkward charm.

Returning characters Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley are now main cast members, much to the delight of fans. Emma, who recently reprised her role in Bridgerton’s third series, and Hugh, well-known for his appearance in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, are both stepping up in this new season.

Season 4 will centre on Benedict’s journey, exploring his life as the Bridgerton family’s bohemian second son.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson of Bridgerton. Cr. Gavin Bond/Netflix © 2024

As he navigates his artistic ambitions and societal expectations, Benedict’s path to love takes a surprising turn when he meets Sophie Baek at a masquerade ball hosted by his mother.

For now, the first three seasons of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix.