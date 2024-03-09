Bridge of Lies back for new series and celebrity specials

BBC One game show Bridge of Lies with Ross Kemp is back this year with a new series and more celebrity specials

The nail-biting show, which has had daytime audiences gripped since launching in 2022, kicks off its third series on BBC One at 4:30PM on Monday 11 March, and will be available to catch up on iPlayer.

Once again, much-loved actor and presenter Ross will be on hand to help steer the teams of contestants, hailing from every corner of the UK, across the famous bridge. But they’ll have to be careful to step on the truths and avoid the lies, or they’ll risk falling off and out the game, and could end up going home empty-handed…

Ross Kemp said: “The bridge is back… and so am I! When I first said yes to hosting a new quiz show, I could never have imagined that we’d still be here three series later, but Bridge of Lies seems to have really struck a chord with viewers and it’s been such a pleasure seeing it become a staple of so many people’s afternoons.

“The new series is bigger and better than ever, with some fantastic teams of contestants who I loved getting to know. One very brave team even managed to take home the biggest cash prize in Bridge of Lies history! I’m delighted to be back, and hope viewers have as much fun watching the new series as I did hosting it.”

Celebrity Bridge of Lies is also set to return to Saturday nights on BBC One and iPlayer later this spring.

Bridge of Lies returns to BBC One and iPlayer at 4:30pm on Monday 11th March and continues weekdays for five weeks.

Meanwhile you can find out information about applying for Bridge Of Lies here and more shows looking for contestants here.