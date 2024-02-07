Breathtaking start date and trailer for new ITV1 drama

New TV series Breathtaking, starting 19 February on ITV1 and starring Joanne Froggatt, is based on Rachel Clarke’s memoir, showcasing the challenges NHS workers faced during a public health crisis.

Breathtaking draws inspiration from doctor-writer Rachel Clarke’s candid personal memoir recounting the most profound public health crisis in recent memory.

The series features Joanne Froggatt portraying Abbey, a dedicated hospital consultant on the frontlines. Adapted for television by Rachel Clarke, alongside former junior hospital doctors Jed Mercurio and Prasanna Puwanarajah, the drama is directed by Craig Viveiros (known for works like Angela Black, The Watch and The War of the Worlds).

As a mother of two and recognized for her composed demeanour during emergencies, Abbey witnesses the virus’s rapid spread, overwhelming the NHS and creating an unparalleled environment of challenges.

Breathtaking start date

The series will air on ITV1 over 3 consecutive nights – Monday 19, Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 February at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch via ITVX.

You can watch a first trailer below…

Starring Golden Globe-winning actress Joanne Froggatt in the lead role of Dr. Abbey Henderson, Breathtaking takes viewers on an emotional journey through the trials and tribulations of healthcare workers at a fictional big-city hospital.

Joanne Froggatt said: “When I first read the incredible scripts they moved me to tears on many occasions. I felt so passionately that I had to be a part of telling this story, the real story, of what was really happening behind the closed doors of the hospitals during the pandemic.”

Writer Dr Rachel Clarke added: “There is so much misinformation and rewriting of history around what really happened inside our hospitals during the pandemic. The truth is, NHS staff gave everything they had in impossible conditions that sometimes cost them their lives.”