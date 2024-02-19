Breathtaking cast revealed for new ITV drama

New drama Breathtaking has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

This TV series chronicles the experiences of NHS medics during the pandemic. In the weeks leading up to the UK’s first national lockdown, acute medicine consultant Dr Abbey Henderson and her colleagues face the daunting challenge of treating an influx of patients.

With a critical shortage of PPE, staff, and hospital beds, Abbey is compelled to make harrowing decisions in healthcare as the virus begins to affect her team members.

Breathtaking 2024 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Breathtaking:

Joanne Froggatt plays Abbey Henderson

Bhav Joshi plays Ant

Donna Banya plays Emma

Philip Arditti plays Metin Ozkul

Mark Dexter plays Mike

Stephanie Street plays Jo

Naomi Denny plays Chantelle

Georgie Goodman plays Divina

Lucy Montgomery plays Clare

George Georgiou plays Huw

Chrisopher Hatherall plays Nick

Cat Mckeeverplays Tracey

Jodie Mcnee plays Jules

Mary Woodvine plays Frost

Angela Bain plays Sally

Davind Ganly plays Richard

Joseph Charles plays Archie

Tammy Heath plays Alison

Tamer Doghem plays Yussuf Ahmed

Roxanne Scrimshaw plays Mrs Ahmed

Thom Petty plays Neil

Tadgh Snodgrass plays Itu Junior Doctor

Afro Parise plays Dr Rossi

Stacey Gregg plays June

Edward Crook plays Jake

Cliodhna Mccorley plays Heather

Coco Prada plays Enrico

Antoinette Morelli plays Daughter

Patricia Jones plays Abbey’s Mum

Freddie Stabb plays Ellie Bridges

Harry Long plays Simon

Adam Rashed plays Khalid

Daniel Tuite playssam

Michael Carner plays Mr Rogers

Edwin Nwachukwu Jr plays Nigel

Sarah Malin plays Mrs Smith

Norma Dixit plays Ant’s Mum

Colin Murray plays Presenter

Watch Breathtaking on TV and online

The series will air on ITV1 over 3 consecutive nights on Monday 19, Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 February at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to stream via ITVX.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “In the lead up to the UK’s first national lockdown, acute medicine consultant Dr Abbey Henderson and NHS staff struggle to cope with the rising number of Covid-19 patients as the disease ravages the ward.

“Running out of tests, unable to use PPE, and with staff beginning to get sick, Abbey, registrar Ant, medical student Emma and the team must adapt quickly to try to stop the spread. However, unclear, everchanging government guidelines force them to make difficult healthcare decisions with devastating consequences.”