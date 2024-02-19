Breathtaking cast revealed for new ITV drama
New drama Breathtaking has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
This TV series chronicles the experiences of NHS medics during the pandemic. In the weeks leading up to the UK’s first national lockdown, acute medicine consultant Dr Abbey Henderson and her colleagues face the daunting challenge of treating an influx of patients.
With a critical shortage of PPE, staff, and hospital beds, Abbey is compelled to make harrowing decisions in healthcare as the virus begins to affect her team members.
Breathtaking 2024 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Breathtaking:
- Joanne Froggatt plays Abbey Henderson
- Bhav Joshi plays Ant
- Donna Banya plays Emma
- Philip Arditti plays Metin Ozkul
- Mark Dexter plays Mike
- Stephanie Street plays Jo
- Naomi Denny plays Chantelle
- Georgie Goodman plays Divina
- Lucy Montgomery plays Clare
- George Georgiou plays Huw
- Chrisopher Hatherall plays Nick
- Cat Mckeeverplays Tracey
- Jodie Mcnee plays Jules
- Mary Woodvine plays Frost
- Angela Bain plays Sally
- Davind Ganly plays Richard
- Joseph Charles plays Archie
- Tammy Heath plays Alison
- Tamer Doghem plays Yussuf Ahmed
- Roxanne Scrimshaw plays Mrs Ahmed
- Thom Petty plays Neil
- Tadgh Snodgrass plays Itu Junior Doctor
- Afro Parise plays Dr Rossi
- Stacey Gregg plays June
- Edward Crook plays Jake
- Cliodhna Mccorley plays Heather
- Coco Prada plays Enrico
- Antoinette Morelli plays Daughter
- Patricia Jones plays Abbey’s Mum
- Freddie Stabb plays Ellie Bridges
- Harry Long plays Simon
- Adam Rashed plays Khalid
- Daniel Tuite playssam
- Michael Carner plays Mr Rogers
- Edwin Nwachukwu Jr plays Nigel
- Sarah Malin plays Mrs Smith
- Norma Dixit plays Ant’s Mum
- Colin Murray plays Presenter
Watch Breathtaking on TV and online
The series will air on ITV1 over 3 consecutive nights on Monday 19, Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 February at 9PM.
You’ll also be able to stream via ITVX.
A synopsis of the first episode shares: “In the lead up to the UK’s first national lockdown, acute medicine consultant Dr Abbey Henderson and NHS staff struggle to cope with the rising number of Covid-19 patients as the disease ravages the ward.
“Running out of tests, unable to use PPE, and with staff beginning to get sick, Abbey, registrar Ant, medical student Emma and the team must adapt quickly to try to stop the spread. However, unclear, everchanging government guidelines force them to make difficult healthcare decisions with devastating consequences.”
