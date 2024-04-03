Bodkin release date and trailer for new Netflix series

Netflix has unveiled its latest addition to the world of dark comedies and thrillers with Bodkin, a series that promises to blend mystery, humour, and a touch of the eerie, set against the backdrop of a picturesque Irish town.

Advertisements

Scheduled for release on Thursday, 9 May, Bodkin stars an eclectic team of podcasters played by Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, and Robyn Cara, who find themselves entangled in a complex web of mysteries following the disappearance of three strangers.

Described as a “dark comedic thriller”, Bodkin delves deep into the secrets that lie beneath the surface of a quaint, coastal town in Ireland. As the podcasting team unravels the threads of the case, they are forced to confront truths about their own lives, challenging the viewers perceptions of reality and the stories we tell ourselves.

Co-Showrunner and Executive Producer Alex Metcalf said of filming Bodkin in Ireland: “The imaginary town of Bodkin is situated in West Cork, and it’s a wild and fabulous landscape. Union Hall really appealed to us as a location and so did its connection to the ocean.

“The fact that there’s a working harbour there, and it’s incredibly beautiful. The locals in Union Hall have been incredibly welcoming and helpful, and receptive to our work in the town.”

Dubliner, Siobhan Cullen (Dove) agreed: “It’s been really brilliant shooting at home in Ireland, especially shooting in West Cork. It’s, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

Advertisements

Jez Scharf, Creator, Co-showrunner and Executive Producer adds: “I think for me, one of the really exciting things is that we’ve gotten to utilise the talent in Ireland — and the level of that talent is unbelievable, across both cast and crew. What has personally been very exciting is getting to help showcase so much Irish talent, on screen and off.”

Bodkin is released on Netflix on Thursday, 9 May.