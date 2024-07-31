Bill Bailey’s BBC acting show cancelled after first series

Bill Bailey’s show Bring the Drama has been cancelled after its first series.

After one outing, the BBC has said the show won’t be returning.

A spokesperson commented: “There are no current plans for another series of Bring the Drama on the BBC.”

Bill Bailey hosting Bring The Drama with Natalie Cassidy and Kelly Valentine Hendry. Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Dave King

This BBC Two series gave eight aspiring actors a shot at the limelight.

Bill, known for his comedy and acting skills, hosted the show.

He said: “It has been a delight to work on Bring The Drama and witness first-hand how the actors have grown in confidence and skills over the weeks.

“What I particularly liked was the way it shows the whole process of making TV – being on an actual set, with a real crew to help you learn what it’s really like.”

Kelly Valentine Hendry, a top casting director famous for Bridgerton and Broadchurch, mentored the contestants.

The six-week series took participants to iconic UK drama sets like Peaky Blinders, EastEnders, and Silent Witness.

They recreated famous scenes and experienced the pressures of professional acting.

Participants got tips from actors like Natalie Cassidy, Genesis Lynea, and Rochenda Sandall.

Kelly picked three standout actors for an industry showcase.

The eight contestants, selected from nearly 2,000 hopefuls, had never attended drama school.

They represented raw talent from across the UK, previously held back by various obstacles.

You can catch up on the original series on BBC iPlayer now.