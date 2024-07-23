Benedict steps into the spotlight in Bridgerton season 4

Advertisements

The very first details of Bridgerton season 4 have been confirmed!

Netflix and Shondaland have announced that the fourth season of Bridgerton will focus on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.

The bohemian second son of the Bridgerton family, Benedict, has watched both his elder and younger brothers find happiness in marriage, yet he remains hesitant to settle down.

However, everything changes when he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Season 4 of Bridgerton will consist of eight episodes and will be filmed in London, UK.

The showrunner and executive producer for this season is Jess Brownell, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen also serving as executive producers.

At this time, no further details have been shared regarding the start of production or the returning and new cast members.