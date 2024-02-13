Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild (Castelo Branco, Portugal)

In the latest episode of New Lives in the Wild, Ben Fogle ventures to the wilds of central Portugal to visit creative homesteaders Luke and Sarah.

He learns how the Maltese couple gave up their careers to put down roots on a deserted sheep farm which they fell in love with at first sight, the physical and financial struggles they’ve faced, and their artistic ingenuity that keeps things afloat.

Ben joins the couple clearing their land, foraging acorns for the pet pigs, gardening and embracing their imagination for future renovations.

He also hears of their wild travelling adventures and meets the wider off-grid community who are always willing to help.

Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild (Portugal) airs on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 13 February 2024 at 9:00PM.