Get ready for more canine chaos as Channel 5 has announced a new 32-show order for Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

This commission will take the hit series past the 100-episode milestone, with a total of 109 episodes now confirmed from production company Avalon.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly first hit our screens in early 2019 and quickly became a ratings sensation for Channel 5.

The latest series averaged a peak audience of 1.2 million, making it the top-performing factual entertainment format on the channel over the past four years.

The show follows master dog trainer Graeme Hall on his mission to mend the sometimes tricky relationships between dogs and their owners across the country.

With years of experience and a no-nonsense approach, Graeme offers simple training techniques and lasting solutions to almost any unwanted dog behaviour.

Graeme Hall himself shared his delight, saying: “I’m thrilled we’ve hit the milestone of 100 episodes commissioned. Time flies!

“300 cases (with up to six dogs per case) means SO many dogs and people helped along the way, which makes Yours Truly very happy.

“As long as the viewers love watching the show, we’ll love making it for you. So, here’s to the next 100, I say… woof woof!”

Channel 5’s Commissioning Editor for Factual, Kit Morey, said: “As a HUGE dog lover, (shush, don’t tell my cats) being part of the Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly gang is an utter joy.

“Reaching 100 episodes is testament to Graeme and his understanding of our four-legged friends.

“Each dog we feature is unique and loved by their owners, who learn something about themselves and how to help their dog be better behaved, leading to more harmonious homes, everywhere!”