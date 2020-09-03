How to be on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in 2021

Here's how to put yourself or someone else forward for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in 2021.

Saturday Night Takeaway will return in the new year for what will be its 17th series.

If you want to take part in one of Ant and Dec's wacky games, or even play the ads, then be sure to apply to ITV.

Bosses are looking for loads of fun, enthusiastic and outgoing people to surprise live on the show.

If you would like to take part yourself or by setting up a friend or family member to be surprised by Ant and Dec live on the telly, you can nominate them behind their backs.

> Apply on ITV.com now

Nominees would need to be free on Saturdays in the new year, obviously. Casting closes Friday 2nd April 2021.

You must be aged at least 18 to apply on either your own behalf or to nominate someone. The nominee must be at least six years old.

Saturday Night Takeaway tickets

Meanwhile, if you just want to be in the audience, you can get FREE tickets...if you're lucky.

In order to be in the audience, head over to ApplauseStore now to add yourself to the waiting list to get in to the show.

Tickets to Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway are free but are given out entirely randomly to those who have registered so it's pot luck if you get any offered to you!

"We invite you to join us at one of the live shows right in the heart of London!!!" the show says.

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway is filmed in central London and you need to be over 18 in order to attend the filming.

A start date for the series in 2021 has yet to be confirmed.