Here's how to apply to take part in The Circle on Netflix from the UK.

The factual entertainment series involves a number of contestants living together - but never actually meeting in person.

Instead, they interact solely via a social media platform called The Circle, competing for a prize given to the most popular contestant.

The contest sees the contestants rate one another and the least liked faces being 'blocked' and removed from The Circle.

At the end of the competition, the player voted the favourite in The Circle will walk away with a big cash prize.

After three series on TV, Channel 4 cancelled The Circle in the UK earlier this year - but there's good news for those wanting to take part.

Netflix is inviting UK and Ireland residents to take part in their version of the show.

Apply for The Circle

You can put yourself forward for the new season of The Circle on Netflix now.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the US, Canada, UK, or Ireland.

You can apply now online via www.netflixreality.com/shows/the-circle

For now you can watch the first two seasons of The Circle on Netflix here.

Meanwhile the past three series of The Circle UK are available on All4 Player.

The latest series saw Natalya Platonova take home a £100,000 cash prize after secretly playing the show under the catfish persona of army boy Felix.

The UK version was presented by Emma Willis with voice-over from comic Sophie Willan while the US series is hosted by Michelle Buteau.