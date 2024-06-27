BBC’s Ghosts might make a spooky return on stage

The beloved BBC comedy Ghosts might not be finished with us yet.

Although the hit TV show wrapped up in 2023 after five fantastic series, it seems the spooky gang may still have more stories to tell.

Martha Howe-Douglas, who delighted us as Lady Button, has hinted at some exciting developments.

“There are other projects related to Ghosts in the offing, but I can’t talk about them yet. I certainly want to do more, in whatever form it takes,” Martha teased.

As reported by Stageberry, rumour has it that a stage adaptation could be in the works.

The show could follow in the footsteps of David Mitchell’s Upstart Crow and Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s Inside No. 9, both of which have moved to the West End.

There’s also talk of a film or a special Christmas return – much like the recent news on the return of Gavin & Stacey and Outnumbered.

Whatever form it takes, we’re excited to see what’s next for our favourite haunted mansion.