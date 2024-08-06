The BBC and Magic Light Pictures have revealed their latest festive treat, Tiddler, an enchanting new animation.

This underwater adventure is based on the beloved book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler and promises to be a Christmas delight later this year.

Tiddler is all about a little fish with a big imagination. He spins tales every day, from riding seahorses to escaping squids. But when he gets lost, his stories might be his only way home.

The half-hour special features a top-notch cast.

Hannah Waddingham, known for her roles in Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones, lends her voice as the narrator.

Lolly Adefope voices Miss Skate, while Jayde Adams brings Plaice to life.

Rob Brydon returns for his twelfth Donaldson and Scheffler adaptation, voicing multiple characters like Fisherman, Whale, Starfish, and Anchovy.

Young actors Reuben Kirby and Theo Fraser play Tiddler and Johnny Dory.

Narrator Hannah Waddingham said: “Voicing the narrator for this Christmas special from Magic Light Pictures has been a real joy to record.

“Tiddler is the tale of the storyteller in all of us, and helps children understand what it’s like to be a small fish in a very big pond (and we’ve all felt THAT in life!) I have loved reading the books by Julia and Axel to my daughter over the years and it’s so lovely to get to bring one of them to screen in this beautiful animation.”

Author Julia Donaldson added: “Tiddler is all about storytelling and big imaginations – things that are really important to me as a writer. The film captures the heart of the story and brings it to life with a fantastic cast, I’m particularly impressed by the young child actors who take the lead in this adaptation.”

Set to air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One this Christmas, Tiddler is directed by Andy Martin and Alex Bain, and written by Michael Bohnenstingl.

This marks the 12th adaptation of Donaldson and Scheffler’s work by Magic Light for the BBC. It follows last year’s Tabby McTat.