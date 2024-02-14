BBC One to air ABBA: Against The Odds documentary

BBC One has revealed plans to broadcast upcoming ABBA documentary ABBA: Against The Odds.

This feature-length film arrives as a homage to the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s unforgettable win at the Eurovision Song Contest, a victory that propelled the Swedish supergroup to international stardom.

With the Eurovision Song Contest returning to Sweden this year, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

The documentary promises to deliver an intimate exploration of ABBA’s golden era, spanning from the release of Arrival in 1976 to Super Trooper’ in 1980, capturing the essence of the band’s journey to fame and their personal trials and triumphs along the way.

The show aims to narrate the incredible saga of ABBA, featuring rediscovered archives, exclusive never-before-seen stills, and previously unheard stories, all contributing to what is expected to be an emotional roller-coaster highlighting the band’s love, struggles, fame, and iconic music.

Offering unprecedented access to SVT archives, the film will showcase rare footage and insights from those close to the band, including exclusive photographic memories and unique band archives from behind the Iron Curtain.

With several exclusive interviews, some of which have never aired or were believed to be lost, ABBA: Against The Odds is poised to present the untold story of one of the world’s most beloved bands.

UK viewers can look forward to the premiere on BBC One and iPlayer this May.

Director James Rogan said: “To be able, as a director, to dive into the ABBA story through the extraordinary archive of their voyage through the tumultuous 70s has been a jaw-dropping experience.

“The sheer joy of working on a documentary about ABBA cannot be understated, as their bitter-sweet songs remain as resonant in our confused times as they did when they were first recorded.

“This film will capture the scale of the challenge they faced as a Swedish band gaining success and respect on the global stage, and how the unique combination of four talents produced music that defined the decade and changed pop music forever.”