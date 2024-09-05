BBC reveals cast for Lord of the Flies TV adaptation

The BBC has revealed the cast for the upcoming television adaptation of William Golding’s classic novel, Lord of the Flies.

The series, adapted by acclaimed writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Help, and Enola Holmes) and directed by Marc Munden (Help, The Sympathizer), is currently filming in Malaysia.

Produced by Eleven (the team behind Ten Pound Poms and Sex Education) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, the drama will also be available in Australia via Stan.

Many of the young actors, making their professional debuts, were chosen through an open casting call led by award-winning casting director Nina Gold.

David McKenna will play Piggy, alongside Winston Sawyers as Ralph, Lox Pratt as Jack, Isaac Talbut as Simon, and Thomas Connor as Roger. The Flemyng brothers, Noah and Cassius, will play twins Sam and Eric, with Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice and Tom Page-Turner as Bill. The ensemble cast also includes over 20 other boys portraying the “big ‘uns” and “little ‘uns” on the island.

Legendary composer Hans Zimmer (Dune, The Lion King) will co-create the score with Emmy-nominated Kara Talve (Tattooist of Auschwitz, Prehistoric Planet) for Bleeding Fingers Music.

Lord of the Flies tells the story of a group of schoolchildren stranded on a tropical island after a plane crash. What starts as a seemingly hopeful attempt to self-govern soon descends into chaos, as rivalries between Ralph and Jack spiral out of control. Thorne’s adaptation remains faithful to the 1950s setting of the original novel, exploring themes of human nature, the loss of innocence, and the challenges of boyhood masculinity.

Each of the four episodes is named after a central character—Ralph, Piggy, Simon, and Jack—offering unique perspectives on their shared ordeal.

The series is made with the support of William Golding’s family, ensuring authenticity to the beloved novel.

Jack Thorne said: “I still can’t believe we have been given the opportunity to film this beautiful book.

“The first few days shooting show that our cast are extraordinary and that Marc is finding a whole new visual language in capturing the wonders of them and the beauty of Malaysia.”

Director Marc Munden added: “This iconic novel of class, conflict and tender male friendship has never been more relevant. It’s a real privilege to be working with Jack Thorne once again, the wonderful cast of young actors we’ve assembled, and the brilliant team at Eleven on this beautifully fresh adaptation.”

Filming is set to continue in Malaysia and later in the UK.