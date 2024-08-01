BBC cuts controversial scene from Tracy Beaker episode

Fans of The Story of Tracy Beaker have been left stunned after a ‘controversial’ scene was removed years later.

The show aired on CBBC between 2002 and 2005, starring Dani Harmer as the mischievous Tracy.

Set in the Dumping Ground, a home for children in care, the series became iconic for its memorable characters and catchphrases like “bog off.”

Tracy’s rivalries with Justine and Elaine the Pain created many unforgettable moments, but it’s a scene without Tracy that’s now causing a stir.

In the episode, which originally aired in 2005, a Mother’s Day storyline features Marco discovering a local shop offering free gifts to their kids.

Bounce, pretends to be Marco’s mum, donning a dress, makeup, and bonnet to play the part.

When introduced to the shopkeeper as Marco’s mum, the shopkeeper, seeing Bouncer as a blurry figure without his glasses, becomes infatuated.

He then pesters Bouncer, asking for his number and suggesting they go out to eat, before pinching his bottom as the group leaves the shop.

Screenshot

This causes Bouncer to drop his feminine act and shout at the shopkeeper, revealing his true identity.

The BBC has now removed this bum-pinching moment from the episode on iPlayer.

One Instagram user wrote: “I remember this!! You’ve just unlocked a memory I did not need.”

The Story of Tracy Beaker is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.