BBC comedy Mammoth gets second series

Hit comedy Mammoth, about a PE teacher from the 70s getting a second chance at life, will return for a second series.

In the first series, Tony Mammoth, played by Mike Bubbins, is a PE teacher who was believed to have perished in an avalanche during a school trip in 1979. Miraculously, he returns from the dead when his body is discovered frozen in time.

In the seventies, Tony was a carefree bachelor in Cardiff, teaching PE and living la vida loca. However, upon returning in 2024, he finds the world has changed significantly. Tony longs for his old life back: the same job, clothes, car, and soundtrack. But the world has moved on, and Tony must navigate this new era with his old-school charm.

Mike Bubbins stars as Tony Mammoth, alongside Sian Gibson (Car Share, The Power of Parker) as his daughter Mel. Joel Davison plays Mel’s son Theo, and Joseph Marcell (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) stars as Tony’s long-suffering best friend Roger.

Writer and performer Mike Bubbins expressed his delight, said: “It’s been amazing to see how audiences have got behind this show. They’ve clearly got great taste!

“So, it’s a no-brainer to get Mammoth, the big character with the even bigger moustache back to create more laughs. I’ve got some massive moments up my sleeve for series two.”

Sian Gibson added: “I had so much fun working with Mike and the team and I’m so excited that we get to go again. Much love to our audience for watching and to the BBC for their support.”

Series two of Mammoth will air on BBC Two, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer in 2025.