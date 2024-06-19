Advertisements

We’ve news for fans of Bad Education – the BBC comedy won’t be returning for another series.

The Jack Whitehall-created show made a comeback in January with its fifth series, having originally been rebooted in 2023.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We are very proud of Bad Education, but in order to make room for new comedy shows, sometimes difficult decisions have to be made, and we currently have no plans for another series.”

In a chat with Digital Spy, star Layton Williams previously hinted that the future of the show was uncertain.

“I don’t know how much I can say on this, but I will say it’s been a bad time,” he revealed.

“Sometimes, all good things must come to an end.”

He hinted that his busy schedule could be a factor, saying, “We usually film in the summer. I’m a little bit busy, so you can probably connect the dots.”

Recently Strictly Come Dancing contestant Layton explained that the cast is tied up with other projects.

He is currently starring as the Emcee at the Kit Kat Club in London’s Playhouse Theatre.

“I will look back on Bad Education memories so fondly,” he said.

“I feel so lucky that I got to revisit that show for a couple of years and put my own spin on it and lead a company.”

He added: “I’ve led a West End show or a musical, but I’ve never been a frontrunner when it comes to a TV show. So that was a big tick for me.”

Bad Education first made its debut in 2012 on BBC Three, running for three series with creator Jack Whitehall in the lead role.

The show returned for a one-off special in 2022 to mark its 10th anniversary, before a new six-part series followed the next year.