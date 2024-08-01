Animal Park returns to BBC One with summer series

Advertisements

A brand new series of Animal Park for 2024 arrives on BBC One this month.

Presenters Ben Fogle and Kate Humble return together with wildlife photographer Hamza Yassin and zoologist Megan McCubbin.

The four-piece will be back at Longleat Safari Park for 10 new episodes starting on Monday, 12 August at 9:30AM and continue weekdays.

Animal Park: Kate Humble and Ben Fogle in the giraffe reserve. Credit: BBC/Remarkable Television

Kate Humble and Ben Fogle have raced back to Longleat safari park in time for a spectacular summer series, and it promises to be one of the busiest seasons ever.

Every corner of the park is home to a wildly different exotic species, each with its own needs.

With unique access, this series exclusively reveals the extraordinary lengths the devoted keepers are willing to go to for the creatures in their care to lead long and happy lives.

In the first episode, Kate and Ben are on hand to celebrate some of the extraordinary ‘firsts’ that the park has become famous for, including the arrival of a new species, the African painted dog.

Meanwhile, can Hamza Yassin uncover a lorikeet love match in the aviary?