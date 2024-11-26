Animal Park at Christmas returns for 2024

The festive season is kicking off in the wildest way possible as Ben Fogle and Kate Humble return to Longleat Safari Park for a special Christmas edition of Animal Park.

Animal Park at Christmas starts on Monday, 16 December 2024 at 10:45AM on BBC One and iPlayer. Episodes will continue on weekdays.

Animal Park: Kate Humble and Ben Fogle. Credit: BBC/Remarkable Television

This year, the park’s dedicated team of keepers are pulling out all the stops to spread holiday cheer among their furry, feathered, and scaly residents.

From cheeky meerkats to majestic lions, every creature is getting a taste of Christmas magic.

And it’s not just Ben and Kate bringing the yuletide spirit.

Wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin and zoologist Megan McCubbin are joining the celebrations, ensuring no moment of animal excitement is missed as the big day approaches.

Expect heartwarming moments as the team introduces festive treats, enrichments, and decorations designed specifically for the animals.

The giraffes might get a taste of Christmas greenery, while lemurs could be unwrapping presents with their nimble hands.

Even the wallabies and sloths are set to get in on the action, proving that Christmas is for everyone—even those who prefer a slower pace.