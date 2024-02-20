Amadeus: New Sky drama with Joe Barton, Will Sharpe, and Julian Farino

Sky has announced new original limited series titled Amadeus, bringing together the acclaimed talents of Joe Barton (Giri/Haji, The Lazarus Project), with Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning actor Will Sharpe, and director Julian Farino, both of whom have previously collaborated with Barton on Giri/Haji.

Advertisements

Amadeus will feature Sharpe in the leading role of the iconic musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The series is a bold reinterpretation of Peter Shaffer’s award-winning stage play and promises to delve deep into the storied and complex rivalry that defines its core, blending elements of jealousy, ambition, and unparalleled genius.

Joe Barton’s adaptation is set to offer a new perspective on the narrative, expanding upon the original material to explore the intricacies of the characters and their tumultuous relationships.

The setting is Vienna at the twilight of the 18th century, a bustling hub of musical innovation and artistic brilliance. Here, a 25-year-old Amadeus, fresh in the city and eager to forge his path, steps into a world brimming with possibilities and challenges.

Stripped of his father’s management and facing unemployment, Amadeus’s fate takes a promising turn when he meets the fiery Constanze Weber Mozart, a young singer who soon becomes his wife.

Constanze’s connections draw Amadeus into the circle of court composer Antonio Salieri, igniting a rivalry that is as destructive as it is inspiring, shaping their destinies and leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.

Production will begin later in 2024.