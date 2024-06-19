The cast of Absolutely Fabulous will be back together for a brand new one-off special in 2024.

TV channel Gold is treating us to a reflective look at Absolutely Fabulous, the iconic 90s comedy set in the glamorous world of fashion PR.

Jennifer Saunders (Edina “Eddie” Monsoon), Joanna Lumley (Patsy Stone), Julia Sawalha (Saffron “Saffy” Monsoon), and Jane Horrocks (Bubble) are reuniting for the first time since 2016.

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out, a brand-new one-off special, will air later this year.

Expect an exclusive rampage down memory lane, revealing behind-the-scenes secrets and paying tribute to the late Dame June Whitfield (Mother).

The retrospective will feature celebrity cameos and famous fans sharing unheard anecdotes and personal reflections.

From original scripts to high-fashion costumes, and never-before-seen moments from the rehearsal room, viewers will get an inside look at how Ab Fab was made.

Jennifer Saunders, the creator and writer of the show, said: “I loved making Ab Fab but I can’t remember a great deal, so much of this retrospective is a revelation to me. Thank you Gold for this kind and helpful programme.”

Joanna Lumley added: “It was a fabulous wander down memory lane by actresses who only have the faintest grip on reality. Really thrilling, and I hope vastly entertaining. I loved every second.”

Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out will air on Gold later this year.

Gerald Casey, channel director for Gold, said: “Absolutely Fabulous is a viewer favourite and is as relevant and radical today as it was over thirty years ago. We’re so excited to give fans the opportunity to celebrate this much-loved series and hear anecdotes from the wonderful cast and crew as they return to the world of Patsy and Edina.”