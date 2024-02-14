90 Day Fiancé UK returns for season four

In an exciting announcement that has love at its heart, 90 Day Fiancé will return to screens with its fourth season in the UK.

Set to premiere in the summer of 2025 on discovery+, Series 4 of 90 Day Fiancé UK promises to deliver more enthralling long-distance love stories that have captivated audiences worldwide.

This announcement comes alongside news that fans can anticipate the return of the 90 Day Fiancé UK Tell All specials. These specials, which will cover both series 3 and 4, offer fans a unique opportunity to see the couples meet in person for the first time, providing exclusive updates on their lives since appearing on the show.

The upcoming Series 4 will introduce viewers to another extraordinary cast of characters, each embarking on a journey of love against the odds.

Eight Brits and their long-distance partners will navigate the complexities of commitment over 90 days, offering a blend of romance, drama, and real-life stakes.

The show is available to stream on Discovery+.

Clare Laycock, SVP Head of Content, Networks & Streaming at WBD UK & Ireland, said: “We’re so excited to have greenlit a 4th season of fan-favourite 90 Day Fiancé UK – and to announce it on Valentines Day! The relatability and authenticity of our 90 Day couples and their struggles with long-distance love are what make the show so very watchable, with real-life high stakes drama throughout.

“CPL has done an incredible job translating the US-born format to the UK, ensuring fans of the franchise remain deeply loyal to the show, coming back to watch the much-anticipated reunions in the Tell All specials, diving deep into the happy – and not-so-happy – ever afters.”