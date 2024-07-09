Wil Anderson reflects on his unexpected yet fulfilling departure from the Love Island Villa with Uma, recounts the challenges and highlights of their relationship, and shares his thoughts on fellow contestants and his overall experience.

How does it feel to be leaving the Love Island Villa?

It didn’t happen the way I expected, but I couldn’t be happier. I left with the girl I went in to get. She’s amazing and her leaving proves how much she likes me, so it’s the next step in our journey together.

Tell us about your journey with Uma in the Villa. How did you feel when she chose to leave with you?

I went in and I was blown away by her. I had my eyes on her from before I went in there. We got talking and instantly I knew that was who I wanted, I didn’t even want to entertain anything with anyone else. She’s so mature and well spoken and is a proper woman.

It went so well, but then obviously Casa came. I felt like I owed it to myself to explore, doing that caused a few issues but it made me realize I wanted a future with Uma. Coming back to the Villa wasn’t exactly easy and from then on it was about proving to her how I really felt. I feel like I tried to prove it in as many ways I could. I feel like what I did and said to her was enough for her to end her journey with me, it makes me feel amazing, I couldn’t be happier with the outcome to be honest. I’ve been in there for 3 and a half weeks and I’ve left with a girlfriend pretty much.

We recently saw the fallout from Casa Amor and the Love Island Film Festival, talk us through that? How did it feel watching back your conversations with Jessy?

Movie night was definitely the most eventful night for me in the Villa. Hearing it is one thing, but seeing it was another. I felt bad for Uma.

How did you feel about the two new bombshells Reuben and Josh coming in and taking Uma on a date?

The timing wasn’t great and Reuben clearly made his interests known. I had hoped they had a bit more time before they had time to re-couple and steal but he chose her and she chose me so it ended well, but it was a stressful couple of days.

Who do you think has the best connections in the Villa and who would you back to win?

Ciaran and Nicole for me. The four of us, with myself and Uma we were all in a similar position. We’ve picked up now from where we left off.

How would you summarise your Love Island experience?

The most amazing journey ever. I’ve met friends for life and left with a potential wife!

