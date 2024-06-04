Walking With Dinosaurs to return to TV in brand new series

Twenty-five years after it first captivated audiences, the iconic series Walking With Dinosaurs is set to return to TV.

The BBC has announced a brand new six-part series that will transport viewers back in time, unveiling the incredible life stories of these prehistoric giants.

In an exciting reimagining of one of the BBC’s best-loved factual shows, each episode of Walking With Dinosaurs will chronicle the dramatic story of an individual dinosaur whose remains are currently being unearthed by the world’s leading dinosaur hunters.

With the aid of cutting-edge science, experts can now reconstruct how these ancient creatures lived, hunted, fought, and died with unprecedented accuracy. As the dinosaur bones are uncovered, the series will bring their stories to life using state-of-the-art visual effects, creating a gripping dinosaur drama based on the latest scientific evidence.

Throughout the six episodes, set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, viewers will encounter a variety of spectacular dinosaur species in diverse prehistoric landscapes.

These include a Spinosaurus – the largest carnivorous dinosaur ever to walk the earth – roaming the ancient rivers of Morocco; a youthful Triceratops battling a ravenous T. rex in North America; and a solitary giant Lusotitan risking everything for love in Portugal.

Jack Bootle, BBC Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual, said: “A whole new generation of viewers is about to fall in love with Walking With Dinosaurs. The original series was one of the most exciting factual shows of all time, and this reinvention builds on that amazing legacy.

“Each episode is underpinned by the very latest science but is also filled with drama – making this a series for both dino lovers and people who just want to be told a great story.”

For now the original 1999 series is available on iPlayer.