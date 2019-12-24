Watch The Chase's best bloopers and outtakes

Here you can watch The Chase Bloopers online following a recent special show on ITV

'The Chase: The Bloopers' revisited some of the most hilarious footage from throughout its eight-year history.

Presenter Bradley Walsh introduced classic blunders and slip-ups, as well as never-before-seen outtakes.

ITV teased that the clips feature "all the bits you were never meant to see, and some more bits you'll want to see again".

Bradley frequently cracks up when contestants face amusing questions.

The show's most famous moment came in 2011, when a query about German skier Fanny Chmelar left him in stitches.

The Chase typically airs weekdays at 5PM on ITV.

Over the festive period, The Chase: Bloopers airs on Christmas Eve at 7:30PM ahead of a Celebrity Christmas special on Christmas Day at 6PM.

Now in its tenth year and and having reached over 1000 episodes, The Chase has seen global success, with versions now being made in 11 countries.

In the UK, The Chase is regularly watched by over 3 million viewers each day and previously won a National Television Award for ‘Best Daytime Show’.

In each episode, four contestants first individually take part in a 'cash builder' round. They must answer a series of general knowledge questions to build up a pot of money.

However, they must attempt to get their tactics right as they face one of The Chasers, and make it back safe with the cash.

Those who don't get caught go into the final chase as a group, where they will then face the chaser once again for the chance to walk away with an equal share of the prize.

The Chasers are: Shaun Wallace (The Barrister), Mark Labbett (The Beast), Anne Hegerty (The Governess), Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman) and Jenny Ryan (The Vixen).

You can catch The Chase and catch up with past episodes on ITV Hub.