Tabby McTat song released from BBC animation

You can now stream and download the Tabby McTat song from the new BBC animated film.

Actors Rob Brydon and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú brought a musical treat to the upcoming BBC One and BBC iPlayer Christmas special, recording ‘Tabby McTat Song’ from the animated movie Tabby McTat. You can stream and download the song now here.

The song has been composed by Julia Donaldson, the author of the original Tabby McTat book. Since the book’s release in 2009, families have long imagined what the melody of the Tabby McTat Song might sound like. Now, they can not only enjoy the official version but also share their renditions on social media.

Rob Brydon, known for his role in Gavin and Stacey, brings his vocal talents to the character of Fred the busker, while Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú, famed for his role in Gangs of London, voices the titular Tabby.

The release of the song is not just a treat for the ears but also supports a good cause. Proceeds from the song’s sales will benefit Cats Protection, a UK charity dedicated to cat welfare.

Julia Donaldson said: “I was so thrilled when I heard that Rob Brydon was going to play the busker. Rob’s been in all of the films in some capacity, sometimes with more lines than others. And it’s lovely that he, on some occasions, has been happy to act quite a small part. This time he’s got a major role and he’s got a brilliant voice and I love the way he sings this song.”

In addition to the song, the full score by renowned French multi-instrumentalist René Aubry is available.

The film Tabby McTat is an animated adventure set in London, showcasing the friendship between a musical cat and a talented busker. It features a star-studded cast including Cariad Lloyd, Joanna Scanlan, Jodie Whittaker, and Susan Wokoma, alongside Brydon and Dìrísú.

The story, adapted from the successful picture book by Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler, promises to be a heartwarming tale for viewers of all ages this Christmas.

