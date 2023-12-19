Christmas on the Farm on Channel 5 (2023)

Get ready to embrace the holiday cheer as Christmas on the Farm returns, hosted by the ever-charming Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson.

Set in the picturesque Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire, the hosts will join the festive fun alongside little donkeys, reindeers, and farmers Rob and Dave Nicholson. Adding to the excitement is pop star and farmer JB Gill, all coming together for a delightful 90-minute special.

Emmerdale and Strictly Come Dancing celebrity Lisa Riley is set to make a special guest appearance, infusing the event with extra festive joy.

The show also takes viewers on a journey with Yorkshire Vet star David Melleney, who visits reindeers in the Cairngorms. Meanwhile, Rob and Dave Nicholson embark on a Swiss adventure in the stunning Verbier, set against the snow-clad Matterhorn mountain, where they try their hand at chocolate making.

Beyond the beloved Cannon Hall Farm animals, the special features carol singers, a chorister, and Santa himself, ensuring a full festive atmosphere. A highlight of the show will see JB Gill and the Nicholson brothers competing in a gift-wrapping contest, with Helen Skelton judging their efforts. The presenters will also share nostalgic moments, revealing their favourite Christmas toys from childhood.

Farm chef Tim Bilton brings culinary delights, showcasing an alternative to the traditional Christmas pudding and demonstrating how to use an Air Fryer for preparing Christmas dinner essentials.

Christmas on the Farm promises to be a heartwarming celebration, blending traditional holiday elements with unique farm-style festivities.

Christmas on the Farm airs on Tuesday, 19 December at 9PM on Channel 5