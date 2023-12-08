All about Royal Carols Together at Christmas 2023 on ITV

Royal Carols Together at Christmas returns for 2023 on ITV with a date and line up confirmed.

The Princess of Wales will once again host a unique Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, focusing on honouring those dedicated to supporting infants, young children and families throughout the UK.

This service, aligned with The Royal Foundation’s initiatives and led by The Princess, aims to gather people during the festive season to acknowledge the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions over the year.

Tied to her Shaping Us campaign, the event will highlight the promise and significance of new life, emphasizing the need for creating supportive and nurturing environments for both children and adults.

When is Royal Carols Together at Christmas on TV?

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air on ITV1 on Christmas Eve – Sunday, 24 December – at 7:45PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

The TV show will run for an hour and 15 minutes, ending at 9PM.

Who’s on the line up?

The upcoming service at Westminster Abbey will be a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, welcoming people of all faiths and backgrounds. The celebrated choir of Westminster Abbey will perform cherished carols, complemented by musical acts from Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings, and James Bay, with Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert presenting a unique duet.

Meaningful readings will be given by dignitaries including The Prince of Wales, Micheal Ward, Emma Willis, Roman Kemp and Jim Broadbent. Additionally, a poem by Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, read by Leonie Elliott, will be a highlight.

The broadcast includes an introduction by The Princess of Wales and features that emphasize the significance of early childhood. It will also honour those contributing to the welfare of society’s youngest, with insights from Rio and Kate Ferdinand, Ugo Monye, Andrea & Virginia Bocelli, and Dame Sheila Hancock.

Sustainable and eco-friendly Christmas decorations will adorn Westminster Abbey. New this year is an outdoor Christmas Post Box for children to send cards to those in need of cheer. The arrival of guests will be greeted with carols by the Action for Children Young Carers Aloud choir, featuring young carers, the youngest being only 6.

Attendees are nominated by Lord-Lieutenants nationwide and charities linked to the Royal Family. Joining them are individuals active in early childhood, a key focus of The Princess of Wales through The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, as well as those who have faced challenges this year or find the winter season difficult.

