Big Zuu Goes To Mecca comes to BBC Two and iPlayer

New documentary Big Zuu Goes To Mecca is coming to BBC Two and iPlayer.

The one-off special chronicles the journey of the acclaimed Double BAFTA-winning TV chef and rapper, Big Zuu, as he embarks on his first visit to Mecca, one of the most sacred places in Islam.

During the sacred month of Ramadan, Zuu undertakes the spiritual journey of Umrah, seeking a deeper connection with his faith. Born to a Sierra Leonean mother and a Lebanese father, Zuu inherits a rich Islamic heritage from both sides of his family. Despite being raised in London and navigating the challenges of adhering to the stringent aspects of religious practice, Islam has always held a significant place in his life.

Raised amidst a fusion of diverse cultural traditions, Zuu’s upbringing may not have strictly followed the practice of praying five times a day, but his commitment to Islam has remained a central and guiding force in his life.

Big Zuu said: “My faith has always been a huge part of my core identity, so travelling to Mecca to perform Umrah is a humbling and life-changing experience that I will cherish for years to come.

“I wanted to make this film to show that being a modern Muslim man doesn’t always look the same for everyone and that there is no one way to be a Muslim. My hope is it inspires Muslims and non-Muslims alike to learn more about our beautiful religion and to start conversations about the importance of faith, whatever you believe in.”

Daisy Scalchi, Head of Religion and Ethics, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to follow Big Zuu on his pilgrimage to Mecca. Zuu’s devotion to his faith plays a large role in his life so the story of personal spiritual journey is an important one to tell.”

Jaimie D’Cruz, Creative Director at producers Acme TV, commented: “Being taken on a journey to the heart of this global faith by such an exciting pop culture icon as Big Zuu feels like a real treat as well as a fun and nuanced exploration of what it means to be a young Muslim in modern Britain.”

